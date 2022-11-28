In Pics: Sexy Alaya F celebrates birthday in black outfit with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit with rumoured BF Aaishvary Thakare

Bollywood actress Alaya Furniturewala celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday at a posh restaurant in Bandra suburb of Mumbai.

Among the first ones to reach the venue was her rumoured boyfriend Aaishvary Thakare, who also happens to be the grandson of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Alaya was all smiles as she was papped outside the restaurant. The paparazzi even sung her a birthday song and made her day extra-special by showering her with wishes. The actress was seen thanking everyone for their gesture.

Alaya F | Photo by Viral Bhayani

She posed for the shutterbugs in a sexy black outfit. Alaya looked stunning in a black halter neck top with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a bodycon skirt with a thigh-high slit. With minimal makeup and jewellery, the actress completed her look with a pair of beige heels.

Aaishvary Thakare | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Also present at her birthday bash were Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sahil Sangha, and others.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

On the work front, Alaya will soon be seen in the psycho-thriller 'Freddy' opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is se to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.

Besides, she also has Anurag Kashyap's ambitious 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' in her kitty. While the film is currently being screened at film festivals, it is set for a theatrical release in India in 2023.

Alaya is also set to play an important role in the biopic of Srikanth Bholla, which stars Rajkummar Rao in the titular role.