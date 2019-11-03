'In 6 years there’s never been a day we haven’t spoken', says Tehseen Poonawalla's wife Monicka Vadera

Monicka Vadera on Saturday tweeted a sweet message for husband Tehseen Poonawalla.

Last week on Saturday, the Bigg Boss house welcomed two people from opposite ends of the political spectrum. The first was Vikas Fhatak AKA Hindustani Bhau, an Indian YouTuber whose ‘nikal l****’ launched a thousand memes.

The second entrant was Tehseen Poonawalla, a Congress ideologue/supporter/enthusiast who is very well-known for articulating his views on social media and mainstream news shows as well. He is married to Monica Vadera, who incidentally is Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra’s cousin. That'd mean that he is former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law.

Monicka Vadera on Saturday tweeted a lovely message for husband that shows how much she's missing Tehseen Poonawalla.

''In 6yrs there’s never been a day we haven’t spoken,yet now we can’t.Today when you join #biggboss,I’m overwhelmed by the love&support you receive.Wishing you all of my love&luck because I know you’ll come out a winner, either which ways 💖 you #TehseenPoonawalla,'' Monicka tweeted.