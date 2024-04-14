Imtiaz Ali Recalls Man Hurling Abuses On Sets Of Jab We Met Due To Colour Of Dara Singh's Turban

With Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's recent flick 'Amar Singh Chamkeela,' Imtiaz Ali has delivered another master piece. Known for being the man behind popular films like 'Tamasha,' 'Jab We Met,' 'Love Aaj Kal,' 'Jab Harry Met Sejal,' and more, Imtiaz Ali made a shocking revelation on the episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix last night.

When asked about the reason behind making a film on Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz revealed of observing a different atmosphere in the evenings in Punjab. Talking of an incident during the shoot of Jab We Met, Imtiaz revealed of a man objecting against the colour of Dara Singh's turban and said, ''I have shot in Punjab several times, and in Punjab, during the evening people get into a mood. During the Jab We Met shoot, one man started abusing and saying cuss words, and people were trying to throw him out, but I went and spoke to him. So he said that I was doing something very wrong in showing Dara Singhji’s family. He objected to the colour of the turban that was being shown.''

He further revealed confronting the costume stylist on the same. Imtiaz said, ''He said that was wrong, and the costume designer defended saying that the local man was right, but in films this kind of liberty works. But that’s when I said if I wanted to take regular liberties in filmmaking, why would I hire him from Punjab? The costume designer agreed to the local man, and then I put him in charge of the set, where till the time we were shooting we would run things through him and ask if he was okay with them. So slowly even I came to understand the different colours of Punjab.”

Amar Singh Chamkeela on Netflix stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.