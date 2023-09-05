Imran Khan Talks About His Thoughts Of Self-Harm: 'Was Poking & Slicing Away...' | Photo Via Instagram.

Imran Khan, who acted in Katti Batti in 2015 with Kangana Ranaut in the lead, has not been a part of any project since the film's box office failure. Just a while back, the actor recently took to his social media handle and shared his thoughts on self-harm.

In an emotional post, he shared a photo of himself pouring a mug of water. His caption read, "* Trigger Warning Self Harm ** Sorry about the silence... when you've lived so long in darkness, the sunshine can feel unbearably bright at first. I've been flooded with so many message of love, support, and encouragement that it felt weird. Unnatural. I couldn't absorb that much positivity, so instead I went looking for the ugly words, the hurtful ones that sound more like the Voice in my head, because that feels more familiar to me. I checked reddit (still reliable), the comments sections of news articles, wherever I could find words sharp enough to cut myself with."

Further, talking about a recent funny thing, he said that there was poking and slicing away trying to make him feel normal. "But somehow the edges of the words seemed less sharp... the tips less pointy. They weren't drawing blood the way they used to. They just didn't work anymore. And I think I know why," he added.

The actor concluded by saying that everyone has scars: "Old wounds that still ache. But love heals. Love is empowering and uplifitng, and if you are fortunate enough to receive the kind of love that I have, I think it starts to fill in those scars. It covers you in a layer of protective armor. You may never fully grasp the extent to which your love empowers me, but know that I am grateful. You make me feel 304.8 cm tall," concluded Imran.

