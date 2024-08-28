Immaculate OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Where To Watch

Immaculate OTT Release Date | Trailer

Immaculate is a mystery film starring Sydney Sweeney and Alvaro Morte in the lead roles. It premiered on March 12, 2024, at South by Southwest and received mixed responses from critics and audiences. It is set to drop on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Immaculate?

The film will be released on September 6, 2024. The movie is available for rent on Book My Show for Rs 149, or it can be purchased for Rs 129.

Story

The plot of the film revolves around a young girl named Cecilia who decides to turn to Christianity after surviving in a frozen lake. When she starts believing that God saved her, Cecilia gets an invitation from Father Sal Tedeschi to join a convent in Italy.

Cecilia accepts the invitation and finally reaches Italy to become a nun. Things take an intense turn when she gets pregnant, even though she is a virgin. Cecilla tries to discover the truth and starts feeling paranormal activities in the convent, and when she tries to escape from the convent, something stops her. Will she be able to save her life?

Cast and production of Immaculate

The film's cast includes Sydney Sweeney as Sister Cecilia, Alvaro Morte as Father Sal Tedeschi, Benedetta Porcaroli as Sister Gwen, Dora Romano as Mother Superior, Giorgio Colangeli as Cardinal Franco Merola, Simona Tabasco as Sister Mary, Giuseppe Lo Piccolo as Deacon Enzo, Giampiero Judica as Doctor Gallo, and Giulia Heathfield Di Renzi as Sister Isabelle, among others. The horror thriller film is written by Andrew Lobel and directed by Michael Mohan. It is produced by David Bernad, Sydney Sweenery, Jonathan Davino, Michael Heimler, and Teddy Schwarzman under Black Bear Pictures, Middle Child Pictures, and Fifty Fifty Films.