Imlie Fame Sai Ketan Rao Suffers An Injury While Shooting For The Show On A 'Moving Bus'

Sai Ketan Rao, currently essaying the character of Surya Reddy in Star Plus' show Imlie found himself in the midst of an unfortunate mishap this morning while filming for an upcoming sequence of the show. Sai, who was shooting for an upcoming sequence on a 'moving bus,' and was talking to his costar Adrija Roy simultaneously got hit by a branch of the tree on his face which resulted into swelling near his eye and his forehead. The actor also revealed of suffering from a lot of pain due to this accident.

Talking to India Forums about the same, Sai said, ''While the bus was on the move, a tree branch hit me in the face, causing a lot of pain, swelling near my eye on my forehead's side, and some scratches. The tree branches were at the same height as the bus, which led to the accident. The production team acted quickly, providing first aid, and the shoot was paused for a while. But thanks to their help and the support of my crew, I felt better and returned to continue the scene.''

Sai, had earlier spoken of being offered Bigg Boss OTT. However, the actor later mentioned that he wants to solely focus on his work as of now. The actor, who was earlier essaying the character of Agastya in the show has now returned with a double role, with Surya Reddy.