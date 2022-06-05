e-Paper Get App

IIFA 2022 Photos: A look at who wore what on the green carpet

The award ceremony was held at Abu Dhabi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
Photos by Viral Bhayani

The 22nd edition of the coveted IIFA Awards was held on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

The award ceremony was hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul and saw perfomances by Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi among others.

Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Urvashi Rautela, producer Boney Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani among others were also present at the ceremony.

The three day extravaganza concluded at the Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and celebrated the best of Hindi films in the last two years.

While Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah' bagged the award for the best film, Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon walked away with the best actor and best actress awards respectively.

With the event being conducted on such a grand scale, the B-Town celebs made sure to put their best food forward on the green carpet.

Here's a look at who wore what at IIFA 2022:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

