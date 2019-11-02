IFFI 2019: Rajinikanth will be honoured with 'Icon of Golden Jubilee Award'

Panaji: Megastar Rajinikanth will be honoured with the Icon of Golden Jubilee award and French actress Isabelle Huppert will receive the lifetime achievement award for foreign artiste at the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar made the announcement on Twitter where he wrote: "In recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, during the past several decades, I am happy to announce that the award for the ICON OF GOLDEN JUBILEE OF #IFFI2019 is being conferred on cine star Shri S. Rajinikanth."

Rajinikanth on Saturday took the social media route to thank the Indian government for the honour. "I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International film festival of India #IFFI2019," tweeted the star, who has mostly worked in Tamil films such as "Sivaji: The Boss", "Lingaa" and "Enthiran".