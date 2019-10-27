Rajinikanth greets fans outside his residence on Diwali

Tamil Nadu: On the auspicious day of Diwali, the South-Indian superstar Rajinikanth stepped out of his residence to greet and wish his fans on Sunday.

Thousands of fans thronged the streets early morning just to catch a glimpse of the 'Thalaiva' star.

Clad in a white shirt and dhoti, the actor-turned-politician wished the fans by waving at them.

The 'Robot' actor while wishing all on the auspicious occasion said, "I extend my Diwali wishes to all".