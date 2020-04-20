If you missed Uttar Ramayan on Sunday, you can watch it again. Here are the timings

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' has been making headlines ever-since it went on air amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. After garnering scores of views and ratings, DD National is all set to telecast Uttar Ramayan from Sunday, replacing Ramayan.

Also known as Luv Kush, Uttar Ramayan will be telecast on Doordarshan from Sunday at 9 pm.

Well, in case if you miss it, do not worry, a repeat telecast of the show is scheduled at 9 am on the next day, said DD National in a post.