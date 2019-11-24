If I had social media in 90s, I would have taken the pants off so many people: Raveena Tandon

Popular 90s superstar, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon won many hearts with her scintillating performances. However, the Mohra actress feels like actors back in the day were stuck with controversies and image created by the media, and did not have a direct medium to clarify facts.

Now, with the advent of social media, Raveena is quite active on Twitter and Instagram. She appeared on ‘The Love Laugh Live Show’, and said that not having social media was the saddest part of the 90s. Talking about the cons of her era she said, "In the 90s, the saddest part was that we didn’t have social media, so we could never put our cases across. Whatever the headlines said or whatever the controversies that were created or whatever was flashed was what remained in people’s minds. There was no way that you could clarify yourself."

She also went on to add that a lot of people from Bollywood would have been exposed had social media been present. "In those days if I had social media, my god, I would have taken the pants off so many people," she added.

Ranveena was last seen in the film Maatr. However, back in the day she rose to fame with blockbusters like Dulhe Raja, Andaaz Apna Apna, Gharwali Baharwali, Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anadi, Laadla, and Aunty No.1.