Raveena Tandon brings her grandchild home, shares pictures

Raveena Tandon is a proud grandmother now! We know we know, she’s a tad bit young for that. If you follow her on Instagram, you do know that her adopted daughter Chhaya was about to give birth to her first baby. On Wednesday, Raveena took to Instagram to share that the baby was finally home!

‘Thanking the pantheon almighty . The baby comes home,’ she wrote. It was a cosy ceremony at home with family members, and the actor was dressed in a white salwar suit and a red dupatta. Check out the pictures below!