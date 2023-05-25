Iconic singer Tina Turner passes away at 83 | Twitter

83-year-old iconic singer Tina Turner died on Wednesday after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

Also known as queen of 'rock and roll', she began her career in the 1950s during the early years of rock and roll and evolved into an MTV phenomenon.

Who was Tina Turner?

Tina Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, was an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s as part of the musical duo Ike & Tina Turner, alongside her former husband Ike Turner. Tina's powerful voice, energetic performances, and captivating stage presence made her one of the most iconic figures in rock and soul music.

After a tumultuous and abusive relationship with Ike, Tina eventually separated from him and embarked on a successful solo career. Her solo breakthrough came in the 1980s with the release of her album "Private Dancer," which spawned hit songs like "What's Love Got to Do with It" and "Private Dancer." Tina's dynamic performances and soulful voice won her numerous accolades and established her as a music legend.

Throughout her career, Tina Turner has sold millions of records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She was known for her electrifying live performances, often featuring high-energy choreography and her trademark powerful vocals. Tina's music blends elements of rock, pop, soul, R&B, and gospel, creating a unique and timeless sound.

In addition to her musical accomplishments, Tina had also ventured into acting. She starred in the film adaptation of the rock opera "Tommy" and had notable roles in movies such as "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome" and "What's Love Got to Do with It," a biographical film about her own life.

Tina Turner's contributions to music and her resilience in overcoming personal challenges earned her numerous awards and honors, including multiple Grammy Awards, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Kennedy Center Honors, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her enduring legacy as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" will continue to inspire and influence generations of musicians and fans worldwide.

