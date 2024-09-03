 IC 814 Controversy: Netflix Adds Opening Disclaimer With Real Names Of Terrorists Amid Outrage
HomeEntertainmentIC 814 Controversy: Netflix Adds Opening Disclaimer With Real Names Of Terrorists Amid Outrage

The makers have also clarified that no edits have been made and only an opening disclaimer has been added

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
article-image

The makers of Vijay Varma's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack have added a disclaimer with real names of hijackers in the show amid massive backlash.

The show has stirred a controversy on social media over the depiction and codenames of the hijackers. While the terrorists were identified as Muslims post the incident of 1999, in the show they were given Hindu names.

Netflix adds disclaimer

It may be mentioned that 'Bhola' and 'Shankar' are their codenames. However, critics felt that the makers should have clarified that in the web series. Now, Netflix has revealed that they will add a disclaimer with the real names of the hijackers in the show.

Netflix Content Head Monica Shergill mentioned in an official statement, "For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of the Indian Airlines flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers. The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event. India has a rich culture of story-telling and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation."

article-image

Amid the backlash and ongoing controversy, Netflix has also promised that future content on its platform will be reviewed to align with national sentiments.

According to ANI, Netflix also stated that concerns regarding age-appropriateness and national security will be addressed and the company will provide updates on how it plans to address the concerns.

The Controversy

Post the hijack incident in 1999, the five hijackers were identified as Ibrahim Athar, Shahid Akhtar Sayed, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Mistry, and Shakir, who were members of a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation.

However, soon after the web series released on August 29, netizens protested against the Hindu code names given to the characters of the hijackers.

The six-episode hijack-drama also features Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy, Patralekhaa, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa and Dia Mirza among others.

It is based the events of December 24, 1999 when an Indian Airlines flight IC 814 enroute to Delhi from Kathmandu was hijacked after take off from the Kathmandu Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal after it entered Indian airspace.

