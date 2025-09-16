 Ibrahim Ali Khan Proudly Owns His Lisp, Says He Was 'Born Imperfect' In New Ad: 'Perfection Is Just Overrated'—VIDEO
Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, proudly showcased his lisp in a new ad for Virat Kohli's fashion brand, Wrogn, dubbing his own lines. Sharing on Instagram, he said, "I was born imperfect. And that’s okay," urging people to embrace their flaws. Earlier, he revealed his speech struggles stemmed from childhood jaundice and continues to work hard on it.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan's son, actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, proudly owned his speech impediment, showcasing his lisp in a new advertisement for a Virat Kohli's fashion brand, Wrogn, where he even dubbed his lines in his own voice. He also urged people to embrace their imperfections, stating that he was born 'imperfect.' Ibrahim shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he talks about how 'perfection is overrated.'

Ibrahim was heard saying, "Some people are born gifted, and some, born imperfect. As for me, I was born imperfect. And that’s okay, man. Perfection is just overrated yaar." He added that the brand Wrogn believes in not judging or fussing over people, but in accepting each other for who they are, with all their strengths and shortcomings.

He captioned the video while sharing it on Instagram, "For the longest time, I thought I had to ‘get it right’. Turns out, what’s real is far more powerful than what’s perfect. This is me, Wrogn but real."

Ibrahim Ali Khan Opens Up About Speech Impairment

The actor earlier revealed that he has been struggling with speaking since he was a child and that he still needs to put in 'a lot of effort' to improve it.

He told GQ India, "Soon after I was born, I had very bad jaundice and that went straight to my brainstem. I went on to lose quite a bit of my hearing, and that impacted my speech. My speech is something that I've had to work hard on since I was a child, with coaches and therapists. It's not perfect; I'm still working really hard on it."

Ibrahim Ali Khan Work Front

Ibrahim made his Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan, which premiered on Netflix earlier this year. However, he faced backlash, with audiences criticising his performance.

The film also featured Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

Later, Ibrahim starred in Sarzameen also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol.

