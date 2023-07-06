 ‘I Would Sue’: Arjun Kapoor TROLLED For Comparing Alia Bhatt With Meryl Streep
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘I Would Sue’: Arjun Kapoor TROLLED For Comparing Alia Bhatt With Meryl Streep

‘I Would Sue’: Arjun Kapoor TROLLED For Comparing Alia Bhatt With Meryl Streep

One Reddit user wrote, “I don't think Meryl knows or even cares, but I would sue.”

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
‘I Would Sue’: Arjun Kapoor TROLLED For Comparing Alia Bhatt With Meryl Streep |

After the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on Tuesday, the Bollywood film fraternity showered praises on the lead pair Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Among the lot was Alia’s 2 States co-star Arjun Kapoor, who took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “The quintessential @karanjohar film. Can’t wait to watch it! Baba bringing Bittoo wali energy back & mini Meryll as always killing it!!!”

Arjun Kapoor gives Alia a new name after watching RRPK trailer
by u/SouthernCups in BollyBlindsNGossip

As Arjun’s comment went viral, the actor was brutally trolled for comparing Alia with Meryl Streep. One Reddit user wrote, “I don't think Meryl knows or even cares, but I would sue.”

“Imagine being one good actress given all good roles available on a platter and delivering in an above-average amount, and then your co-actors overhype the sh*t out of your mediocre profile and you lose even a small amount of likeability,” added another.

One user commented, “No one literally no one in this world can match up to Meryl Streep. She is the OG, Alia is not even a cell in front of her so please stop spoiling Meryl's name.”

Read Also
Karan Johar CONFIRMS Shah Rukh Khan's Absence In 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' But Promises...
article-image

Meanwhile, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer delves into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur, and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating various festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

Rocky Aur Rani… marks Karan's return to director's chair after over six years. It is all set to this hit the theatres on July 28.

Read Also
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh's VIRAL Dialogue Captured Google's Attention;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Prabhas’ Salaar Teaser Crosses 10 Million Views Within Hours Of Its Release

Prabhas’ Salaar Teaser Crosses 10 Million Views Within Hours Of Its Release

‘I Would Sue’: Arjun Kapoor TROLLED For Comparing Alia Bhatt With Meryl Streep

‘I Would Sue’: Arjun Kapoor TROLLED For Comparing Alia Bhatt With Meryl Streep

Uorfi Javed Gives ₹500 Note To Poor Kid But He Asks For Food; Actress' Reaction Goes Viral - WATCH

Uorfi Javed Gives ₹500 Note To Poor Kid But He Asks For Food; Actress' Reaction Goes Viral - WATCH

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 5 Highlights: Jad Hadid Spits Looking At Bebika Dhurve During Heated Captaincy...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 5 Highlights: Jad Hadid Spits Looking At Bebika Dhurve During Heated Captaincy...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 5 LIVE Updates: Jiya Shankar Retains Her Captaincy Facing Intense Torture In...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 5 LIVE Updates: Jiya Shankar Retains Her Captaincy Facing Intense Torture In...