'I Would Sue': Arjun Kapoor TROLLED For Comparing Alia Bhatt With Meryl Streep

After the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on Tuesday, the Bollywood film fraternity showered praises on the lead pair Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Among the lot was Alia’s 2 States co-star Arjun Kapoor, who took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “The quintessential @karanjohar film. Can’t wait to watch it! Baba bringing Bittoo wali energy back & mini Meryll as always killing it!!!”

As Arjun’s comment went viral, the actor was brutally trolled for comparing Alia with Meryl Streep. One Reddit user wrote, “I don't think Meryl knows or even cares, but I would sue.”

“Imagine being one good actress given all good roles available on a platter and delivering in an above-average amount, and then your co-actors overhype the sh*t out of your mediocre profile and you lose even a small amount of likeability,” added another.

One user commented, “No one literally no one in this world can match up to Meryl Streep. She is the OG, Alia is not even a cell in front of her so please stop spoiling Meryl's name.”

Meanwhile, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer delves into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur, and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating various festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

Rocky Aur Rani… marks Karan's return to director's chair after over six years. It is all set to this hit the theatres on July 28.