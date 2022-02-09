Watch video: 'I would always listen to her songs while stitching clothes,' says Lata Mangeshkar's tailor

Say the words Lata Mangeshkar and the image that immediately comes to mind is that of a diminutive woman, usually in a white saree with a lovely border, pallu draped firmly around the neck in her trademark style, notebook in hand and that magnificent voice in its myriad hues, always hitting the right notes.

And to the eyes of most ardent observers, it was evident that the meticulous melody queen was also meticulous about her appearance, looking simply elegant at all times and had a considerable collection of handlooms and lots of white sarees with lovely borders.

For more than a decade now, Taj Qureshi was the man who was her go-to couturier, so to speak. The Free Press Journal got in touch with the man whom the diva fondly called ‘Taj Bhaiya’.

In a candid chat, the 61-year-old reveals, “Lataji preferred white and pastel-coloured clothes with tiny prints and patterns”. Recalling his first meeting with the veteran singer, Qureshi said, “Lataji used to call me Taj Bhaiya. I met her for the first time around 12 years ago at her home and I can never forget her smiling face.

When I told her I live in Nagpada, she was quick to say that she used to come to Bhindi Bazaar to learn Urdu from a maulana. I remember she was elated to know that I was a tailor and asked me if I could stitch for her. I told her that I would consider myself lucky if I could be of any help.” He went on to add that she loved Mughlai cuisine and recalled sending her some of her favourite dishes. “Lataji always used to ask me to send food cooked by my wife."

Sharing some of his fond and unforgettable memories with the late singer, Qureshi says, “Around six years ago, my elder son was getting married and Lata Didi told me she would attend the wedding. However, she was unwell at the time and couldn’t make it. But she called me and said that she wanted to meet my son and daughter-in law. So I took them to her house. She was very welcoming and gave presents to all of us. I have not used the gifts, as they are very precious to us.”

He also reveals that Lata Mangeshkar had once sent her autograph to him. “She had written, ‘Taj Bhaiya, Thank You’, signing off as ‘Didi’. I want to now frame it in gold or silver and keep it safe.” “I had stitched two gowns for her six months ago, however, due to the pandemic, I couldn’t visit her. They are in my shop and I will keep them with me forever. For the last two years, we couldn’t meet very often. However, she had asked her PA to tell me that she remembers me.

I am a nobody but she called me ‘bhaiya’, and that made me feel so good. I would always listen to her songs while stitching clothes. I feel proud that she treated me like her brother. When I got the news of her death, I was shocked and numb.

I couldn’t process anything for at least two hours,” said Qureshi, breaking down at the recollection.

Qureshi also narrates how Lata Mangeshkar was much amused by a story about the late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, whom she considered her brother. “I was at her house and she learnt that my sister was actress Saira Banu’s legal adviser. We used to often talk about Dilipsaab and once,I had told her that three years ago, Dilipsaab, who had suffered memory loss due to old age, couldn’t recognise Sairaji.

