'I worked hard to match Amitji's calibre': Emraan Hashmi on working with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Chehre'

In a few minutes of conversation over a phone call with Emraan Hashmi, we are attracted to the poise and calmness in his voice. He appears grounded and humble. And before beginning with the formal conversation, we ask, “How do you manage to stay so humble.” In response, we hear his contagious laughter. “I was an assistant director before becoming an actor, so I know the hurdles a producer has to face and how they get into a spot when the actors trouble them. I am respectful and empathetic to the producers who face this. I give my 100 per cent to the producers,” he responds.

In 2003, when Emraan Hashmi made his debut with Footpath, following it up with Murder (2004) and Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005, he was then tagged a 'serial kisser' and a 'bad boy' who breaks homes. Emraan visibly benefited from this image, for he was offered several films on the same lines.

Fast forward to 2021. Emraan has reinvented himself in the last decade as an actor working in performance-driven films and web series, like Shanghai (2012) and more recently, Bard of Blood. He was recently seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre. The actor is now in Turkey setting off rumours that he is a part of the instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise. Excerpts from a quick interview:

Chehre was your second film with Amitabh Bachchan after Power in 2005. How was the experience of working with him?

It was scary in the beginning; obviously, I was excited to work with Amitji and the rest of the cast. I had a fear that I would end up ruining the script and the performance of the actor who is so senior. I was also thinking about being compared with him. But I believe in working hard, which I did to match Amitji's calibre.

Advertisement

You have come a long way as an actor and a producer. What is next for you as a producer?

As a producer, I am waiting for the right script. But in the meantime, I am focusing on acting. Producing a film comes with its own challenges. It is an extremely tough job, not just the financial aspect but there are so many things unknown when you are shooting a film. You need to get everything right. People usually think about financial aspects but as a producer, you have to take creative calls. It is important to be completely involved in the film; else it’s a huge loss. At the moment I want to focus on acting but yes, I would like to produce a film soon.

What are you currently working on?

I am doing the Hindi remake of the blockbuster Malayalam film, Ezra. It is a supernatural horror thriller. The film will be released soon.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 07:00 AM IST