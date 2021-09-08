Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's Chehre sequel in the offing

The pandemic may have lessened the buzz surrounding the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer, Chehre. But producer Anand Pandit’s spirits remain high. Sources in the know claim that the maker has planned a sequel to the thriller.

Revealing plans of carrying the suspense thriller forward, Pandit says, “I am open to the idea of a sequel, and we are looking for a suitable story.”

Echoing similar sentiment, director of the movie, Rumy Jafry, says, “We always planned it as a story that can be taken forward. That’s why we’ve opted for an open ending.”

Reacting to Chehre underperforming in theatres, Rumy says, “It was always a risk. But a risk worth taking. We, as a team, support the save-our-cinemas movement. We were ready to face the losses.”

Adding to this, Pandit says, “It’s a film we all believed in. It is a creation we all are proud of. It showcases the histrionics of one of India’s greatest actors, Amitabh Bachchan, whom Rumy and I idolise.”

Chehre to release on OTT?

The other recent pandemic release, Bell Bottom, is already scheduled to release on Amazon this month, and the buzz is that Chehre might also follow suit and opt for the same platform.

