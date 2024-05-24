'I Was Jostled': Jason Shah Says There Was No Clarity On Heeramandi Sets, Was Not Introduced To Co-Stars

Actor Jason Shah, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi, recently opened up on lack of communication and clarity on the sets of the web series. He recalled having an irregular shooting schedule and also said that he was not introduced to his co-stars on the show.

During an interaction with Bollywood Now, Jason stated that he would be called to work for three days in a row, and then would be given an off for several weeks, as a result of which his performance was hampered.

Stating there was lack of clarity in vision, he said, "It wasn’t a continuous shoot. It was quite broken up. In my mind, I was jostled. I wasn’t settling in."

The actor further revealed that he was once on the sets to shoot for a scene but had no idea who his co-actress was, and that he was not even introduced to her. Without taking names, he said, "At one point, I thought one of the actresses was an AD. And then she came dressed up, ready for the scene. But no one introduced me. So, I don’t know who’s on set."

Jason added that he was always the last one to shoot for his scenes after everyone else had packed up. "It’s not that I’m trying to be the victim here, but I was told things like, ‘Jason, you have 45 minutes’. So, I’ve done some massive scenes in a very short amount of time," he shared.

Jason played the role of British officer Cartwright in Heeramandi. The show starred Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh in lead roles.