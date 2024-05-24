 'I Was Jostled': Jason Shah Says There Was No Clarity On Heeramandi Sets, Was Not Introduced To Co-Stars
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Was Jostled': Jason Shah Says There Was No Clarity On Heeramandi Sets, Was Not Introduced To Co-Stars

'I Was Jostled': Jason Shah Says There Was No Clarity On Heeramandi Sets, Was Not Introduced To Co-Stars

Jason added that he was always the last one to shoot for his scenes after everyone else had packed up

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
article-image

Actor Jason Shah, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi, recently opened up on lack of communication and clarity on the sets of the web series. He recalled having an irregular shooting schedule and also said that he was not introduced to his co-stars on the show.

During an interaction with Bollywood Now, Jason stated that he would be called to work for three days in a row, and then would be given an off for several weeks, as a result of which his performance was hampered.

Stating there was lack of clarity in vision, he said, "It wasn’t a continuous shoot. It was quite broken up. In my mind, I was jostled. I wasn’t settling in."

The actor further revealed that he was once on the sets to shoot for a scene but had no idea who his co-actress was, and that he was not even introduced to her. Without taking names, he said, "At one point, I thought one of the actresses was an AD. And then she came dressed up, ready for the scene. But no one introduced me. So, I don’t know who’s on set."

Read Also
Sharmin Segal's Heeramandi Co-Star Jason Shah Calls Her Performance 'One Tone': 'Sanjay Leela...
article-image

Jason added that he was always the last one to shoot for his scenes after everyone else had packed up. "It’s not that I’m trying to be the victim here, but I was told things like, ‘Jason, you have 45 minutes’. So, I’ve done some massive scenes in a very short amount of time," he shared.

Read Also
Jason Shah Opens Up On Viral Same-Sex Intimate Scene In Heeramandi: 'Knew It Won't Look Vulgar...
article-image

Jason played the role of British officer Cartwright in Heeramandi. The show starred Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh in lead roles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Was Jostled': Jason Shah Says There Was No Clarity On Heeramandi Sets, Was Not Introduced To...

'I Was Jostled': Jason Shah Says There Was No Clarity On Heeramandi Sets, Was Not Introduced To...

Who Was Laila Khan? Rajesh Khanna's Co-Star Who Was Shot Dead By Her Stepfather In Igatpuri

Who Was Laila Khan? Rajesh Khanna's Co-Star Who Was Shot Dead By Her Stepfather In Igatpuri

VIDEO: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Amid Reports Of Latter's...

VIDEO: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Amid Reports Of Latter's...

Karan Johar Birthday: Where To Watch 7 Best Films By KJo On OTT

Karan Johar Birthday: Where To Watch 7 Best Films By KJo On OTT

'Have A Biological Clock': Preity Zinta Opens Up On 6-Year Break From Bollywood

'Have A Biological Clock': Preity Zinta Opens Up On 6-Year Break From Bollywood