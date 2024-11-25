'I Was In Therapy For A Year': Bhavana Pandey Says Ananya Panday's Trolling Affected Her

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey revealed undergoing therapy to cope with the online trolling her daughter faced during the initial years of her film career. Soon after Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, she was massively trolled on social media. People mocked her for her acting as she also received hate for being a nepo kid.

Speaking at We The Women, Bhavana recently addressed the trolling and opened up about how it affected her.

"I was in therapy for about a year, maybe a little longer. I still take therapy off and on when I find things I can’t handle on my own. Her (Ananya) trolling affected me more than it affected her. I was an overly sensitive person, but I’ve become stronger. Even now, I sometimes take therapy during such times. I also talk a lot to Chunky, who is my best friend, but it’s biased sometimes," Bhavana said.

Ananya also opened up about going for therapy in the past. She reportedly stated, "I could not articulate my emotions. I used to just feel very down. The thing, I sometimes feel with mental health and social media, is that you may read something in the moment and you may not realise that it is affecting you, because you think 'I am fine right now, I am having a good day, I am in the car, I am busy'. I will read a comment and I will ignore it. But weeks later, it could still be there in your subconscious somewhere and things that like really pile up. With therapy, I was just able to consolidate my feelings and articulate my thoughts a little better."

Bhavana recently appeared on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives which is currently streaming on Netflix.

On the other hand, Ananya is currently filming for the second season of Call Me Bae. She also has the biopic of lawyer C Sankaran Nair with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, which will be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. A few weeks back, she also announced Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya.