'I want to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar and Rohit Shetty,' says Ayushmann Khurrana

Pic: Instagram/ayushmannk

Ayushmann Khurrana is back on the big screen with Anek. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also stars Andrea Kevichusa. The actor answered a volley of questions in a select media interaction recently. Excerpts:

Did you say yes after hearing the narration of Anek or because it is directed by Anubhav Sinha?

Anubhav Sinha sir and I keep discussing a lot of subjects. This is one subject which was very close to our hearts. During my college time, we discussed such subjects. Yes, there are some karmic connections with him.

What was the brief given to you?

He had briefed me more on physicality. Because I had to look different, and it needed a certain amount of stability. I have done vulnerable characters in films, but in this, there is a little in control character. There is a protocol. It’s like we should listen to our heart or our seniors. What should we indeed do? This was the brief given to me.

This year, you have completed 10 years in the film industry. What do you have to share about your journey?

This year many actors have completed 10 years. Everyone has faced ups and downs. Yes, 2017 onwards, I got many exciting scripts and directors. It’s their contribution. But yes, my choices have also been different.

What is your biggest learning?

I used to say earlier that success is a lousy teacher and failure is a friend, philosopher and guide. But now, I feel nothing is permanent. I say success and failure are not permanent. Both will come and go. You just have to progress ahead in life.

Since Anek deals with the North East issue, what has been your observation about their society in general?

North East is a very matriarchal society, unlike the rest of the world. All the shops are run by female shopkeepers. Male folks take care of the children at home. My mother was born in Burma, and she would tell me that my nani would run the shop. I heard it during my childhood days, but when I went now, I witnessed it. This is the most progressive area of our country, and we are ignoring it.

Talking about discrimination, your mother was from Burma. Did she face any discrimination?

My mother was from a decent family. She never spoke about being subjected to any sort of discrimination. I think discrimination is mostly faced by the poor lot. She is also half Punjabi.

Have you faced any discrimination at any time in life?

I have not faced any discrimination in India. But faced it outside the country. They do it normally and don’t realise what they are doing. But the one facing discrimination feels it.

While shooting for this film, did you travel around the locations?

There was a lot of travelling this time. We shot in Assam, Meghalaya and Kaziranga National Park. I go a week before the shoot to the locations to feel one with the place. I played cricket with the locals, spoke to the driver about his family, etc. Until you don’t know about the life of people from that background, you will be unable to understand the character. This is my method of interacting with people from that place. In Shillong also, our leading actor Andrea took us for local food.

When will you start work with big production houses?

I have messaged a few. I want to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar and Rohit Shetty. They all belong to different genres. I have not been offered anything yet.