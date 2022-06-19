'I want to work with Prabhas and Dhanush,' reveals 'She' fame Aaditi Pohankar

Pic: Instagram/aaditipohankar

Aaditi Pohankar is one busy actress. After Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3, the actress has a new OTT release, She Season 2. After swearing her allegiance to drug-lord Nayak, Bhumi must walk the dangerous line between siding with the police or with him while simultaneously exploring her newfound sexual liberation as Nayak’s larger plan unfolds. The web series is directed by Arif Ali, and its showrunner and writer is Imtiaz Ali. It is produced by Ajit Andhare, Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point and co-produced by Mohit Choudhary, Window Seat Films. It also stars Kishore Kumar G and Vishwas Kini. She Season 2 premiered on Netflix on June 17. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive interaction. Excerpts:

Tell us about the latest season of She.

It’s a complete changeover that you will see in the second season. The journey is the power of understanding her sexuality. That’s the whole plot of the second season. A lot more variations of emotions will be displayed. Basically, Bhumi’s character is like she will never ask for a second serving. Whatever you give her in her thali that will be sufficient for her. Now whatever she has part by part and episode by episode, she has understood where she has to go? What is her destination? She is just moving ahead one step at a time and one day at a time. That is how she is exploring herself.

Will we see you disguised, and will it start from where season one had left?

I disguised myself in the first season itself. The second season will begin from where I left it. The first season has left an impact, and they are looking forward to what Bhumi will do exactly through her job. There are so many layers that will come out, and it’s like kahan ja kar woh rukegi? So much is happening with her that she has no single moment to sit and ponder over anything.

During the shoot of She, you lost your father. What was the situation, and how did you cope with it?

My father and my mother were my inspiration. I lost my mother long ago and lost my father recently. He is my strength. He would tell me to go and work. He wanted me to make him proud. It was he who didn’t want me to wait and home while shooting was on. I was devastated when he left us, but I took my time and came back. That is life, and this is what Bhumika is doing. It was very tough. He would appreciate my performances. My grandmother was also a performer. All of them knew where I came from. It’s all in the journey.

Since Bhumi disguises herself as a sex worker, how do you personally feel about them now?

For these girls, I felt they are giving so much in their life as so much is going on with them. Live it with confidence, and you cannot be swayed by anybody.

Your journey so far consists of working with talented directors and creators like Prakash Jha and Imtiaz Ali...

I started theatre with Makrand Deshpande. It was new for me. My journey has been great, beginning with Makrand sir and going to Imtiaz and Prakash. They understand me very well, hence, the basic of acting gets solid. I am very close to Prakash sir, but he is like a father figure to me, while Imtiaz is a very good friend of mine. If I am stuck while performing, he will readily advise me.

Have you signed for three films with Imtiaz Ali? What genre are you keen to work in?

There is no deal signed with him. Whenever he is going to do something, he says, ‘You are doing She’. People have not seen me in romantic roles. I want to bring a new side to romance. I love the concept of running around the trees, and I shall do it.

Are you interested in working down South?

I was approached to work with director Gautham Menon and actor Suriya, but it didn’t work out. I want to manifest something with Dhanush because I really like him. In Telugu cinema, I would like to work with Prabhas.