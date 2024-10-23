 I Want To Talk: Abhishek Bachchan Announces New Film With Shoojit Sircar; Check Release Date
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentI Want To Talk: Abhishek Bachchan Announces New Film With Shoojit Sircar; Check Release Date

I Want To Talk: Abhishek Bachchan Announces New Film With Shoojit Sircar; Check Release Date

Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar had assured that the project would bring a smile to audiences' faces

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Ria

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan unveiled the title of his upcoming film with Shoojit Sircar on Wednesday (October 23). Titled 'I Want To Talk', the film is set to release in theatres on November 22, 2024.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek dropped a video in which we can see Abhishek's face placed on a bobblehead. The actor's voice was heard in the background, saying, "I don't just love to talk, I live to talk. I see only this basic difference between life and death. Those who are alive can speak; those who are dead can't."

"We all know that one person who loves lives to talk. Here's the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him! Tag that person you know who lives to talk," he captioned the post.

The project was officially launched at Prime Video's event in Mumbai in March this year. The duo assured that the project would bring a smile to audiences' faces.

FPJ Shorts
'Only Ads Are Fast...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Dig At Shinde Govt After VIDEO Shows Locals Pushing Mumbai Police Vehicle
'Only Ads Are Fast...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Dig At Shinde Govt After VIDEO Shows Locals Pushing Mumbai Police Vehicle
Viral VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between Group Of Students Outside Sharda University In Greater Noida
Viral VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between Group Of Students Outside Sharda University In Greater Noida
'Avoid Misleading, Unverified Information': Jaya Bachchan’s Family Refutes False Reports Of Her Mother Indira Bhaduri's Death
'Avoid Misleading, Unverified Information': Jaya Bachchan’s Family Refutes False Reports Of Her Mother Indira Bhaduri's Death
'When Xi’s Thinking, Modi’s Linking, And Putin’s Just Sitting': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka's Humorous Take On Global Leadership Dynamics
'When Xi’s Thinking, Modi’s Linking, And Putin’s Just Sitting': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka's Humorous Take On Global Leadership Dynamics

"I make films about ordinary lives and try to make those ordinary characters extraordinary. This film will make you smile and will make you feel warm," Shoojit said at the event.

The official synopsis of the project read, "Sometimes life gives us a second chance,' and for Arjun, who settled in the USA in pursuit of 'The American Dream', it's an opportunity to rediscover and embrace the precious bond he shares with his daughter.

Read Also
Abhishek Bachchan To Play Single Father In Remo D'Souza's Be Happy; First Poster Out
article-image

It further read, "Shoojit Sircar crafts an intrinsically emotional journey with an entertaining narrative through this story about a father and daughter as they navigate through life's surprises. The film compels us to discover the true value of life's fleeting moments, learning to cherish each one." Johny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani are also part of the film, which is produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

I Want To Talk: Abhishek Bachchan Announces New Film With Shoojit Sircar; Check Release Date

I Want To Talk: Abhishek Bachchan Announces New Film With Shoojit Sircar; Check Release Date

'Avoid Misleading, Unverified Information': Jaya Bachchan’s Family Refutes False Reports Of Her...

'Avoid Misleading, Unverified Information': Jaya Bachchan’s Family Refutes False Reports Of Her...

Is Radhikka Madan Dating Call Me Bae's Vihaan Samat? Actress REACTS

Is Radhikka Madan Dating Call Me Bae's Vihaan Samat? Actress REACTS

Lubber Pandhu OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

Lubber Pandhu OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

'Mere Upar Sharab Pheki, Bahut Maara..': Bigg Boss 18's Hema Sharma Makes EXPLOSIVE Revelations...

'Mere Upar Sharab Pheki, Bahut Maara..': Bigg Boss 18's Hema Sharma Makes EXPLOSIVE Revelations...