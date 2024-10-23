I Want To Talk: Abhishek Bachchan Announces New Film With Shoojit Sircar; Check Release Date

Ria

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan unveiled the title of his upcoming film with Shoojit Sircar on Wednesday (October 23). Titled 'I Want To Talk', the film is set to release in theatres on November 22, 2024.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek dropped a video in which we can see Abhishek's face placed on a bobblehead. The actor's voice was heard in the background, saying, "I don't just love to talk, I live to talk. I see only this basic difference between life and death. Those who are alive can speak; those who are dead can't."

"We all know that one person who loves lives to talk. Here's the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him! Tag that person you know who lives to talk," he captioned the post.

The project was officially launched at Prime Video's event in Mumbai in March this year. The duo assured that the project would bring a smile to audiences' faces.

"I make films about ordinary lives and try to make those ordinary characters extraordinary. This film will make you smile and will make you feel warm," Shoojit said at the event.

The official synopsis of the project read, "Sometimes life gives us a second chance,' and for Arjun, who settled in the USA in pursuit of 'The American Dream', it's an opportunity to rediscover and embrace the precious bond he shares with his daughter.

It further read, "Shoojit Sircar crafts an intrinsically emotional journey with an entertaining narrative through this story about a father and daughter as they navigate through life's surprises. The film compels us to discover the true value of life's fleeting moments, learning to cherish each one." Johny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani are also part of the film, which is produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works.