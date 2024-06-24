I Shot For Maamla Legal Hai After I Wrapped Up The First Schedule Of Ishq Vishk Rebound, Reveals Naila Grrewal

Actress Naila Grrewal, who rose to fame with the very popular show Maamla Legal Hai, a legal satire, is currently seen as Riya in the recently released film Ishq Vishk Rebound. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, she opens up about the recognition she got after her show, how timing worked in her favour to do Ishq Vishk Rebound and more,

When asked if Maamla Legal Hai helped her in making her way to Ishq Vishk Rebound, she reveals , "It so happened that I shot for Maamla... a little after the first schedule of IVR and by the grace of god, the timing just worked out for me wonderfully since people have this big show to look at me in and root for me essentially. I am very blessed that I could be a part of a franchise like this."

Recalling her memories of watching the first part, she states, "I was 6 or 7 when I saw the film and I used to dance on all the songs from the album. To be a part of two iconic songs in the second part and to be in this universe, it just feels so surreal."

Naila, who plays the love interest of Rohit Saraf named Riya in the latest release, feels that to carry the baggage of the original film is useless. "If you come with the baggage of the first one, it is absolutely pointless since my film talks about how love exists today. My film has a fresh approach but has the essence of the original film. Nipun (director) has repacked it with aaj ke zamaane ka tadka!"