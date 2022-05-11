'I saw Major recently, and I literally had goosebumps in a few scenes,' reveals actor-producer Mahesh Babu

South superstar Adivi Sesh’s latest film is about the life and bravery of the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, it also stars Saiee Manjrekar and will release on June 3. The Free Press Journal was present at its grand trailer launch event in Hyderabad.

Adivi Sesh, who plays the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the biopic, shares, “It’s my honour to represent Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan through this film. I am here at the launch a lot as him and less of Sesh. This film means the world to me, and his parents mean the world to me. Major is not done for the market but for the emotion.”

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Elaborating on the scale of the film, he adds, “The film demanded an international scale, and hence Sony Pictures did their bit with an announcement of the film in a leading English publication. Producers Sharath Chandra and Anurag Reddy are like my brothers, who took us to Mahesh Babu sir and Namrata ma’am, and they both gave us strength and became the backbone of the project. We put out every query we had, and they answered them all. We first chased Major Sandeep’s parents. We decided no matter what, we will make a great film to celebrate him.”

Major has already received much appreciation through private screenings all across the country. “How do we know it’s a great film? We conducted secret screenings in Mumbai, Delhi, and Vizag, and we got a great response. We will also keep advance screenings for fans,” Adivi avers.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Saiee, who plays the love interest of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Major, was also present at the launch. “I feel privileged to be a part of a film like Major. I thank Mahesh Babu sir, Sashi Tikka sir, Anurag and Sharath sir for giving me this opportunity and Sesh for giving me so much learning and confidence throughout the shooting of the film. I request everyone to go and watch the film on June 3 and give your love,” she says.

Saiee Manjrekar, Mahesh Babu and Adivi Sesh at the trailer launch of Major

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays an important part in Major, was missing from the grand trailer launch as she was shooting for another project. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who has co-produced the film under his banner GMB Entertainment, reveals, “Major wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Sesh, Sashi, Saiee, Sharath, Anurag, and Sony Pictures. I saw the film recently, and I literally had goosebumps in a few scenes. I had a big lump in my throat in the last half an hour of the film. After watching the film, I was silent, and I am not exaggerating.”

Mahesh is elated to be associated with Major. “Especially, when it is a story like this, it is a big responsibility. It is an important story that needs to be told. I am proud of my entire team. Everyone is thanking me for being a part of this film, but I thank all of them for making a part of a film like Major,” he concludes.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 06:49 AM IST