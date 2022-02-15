'I myself have compared other star kids with their fathers', says Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty is all set to make his acting debut in Rajkumar Santoshi’s film Bad Boy. It also stars debutante actress Amrin. Free Press Journal caught up with Namashi for an exclusive conversation.

When asked if he relates to the film’s title in real life, Namashi says, “I would like to believe that I am a good boy. The funniest part is Rajkumar sir thought I could be a bad boy. I am not giving away the spoilers as I am not the bad boy in the film; I am the most lovable character in the film. The film’s antagonist is the heroine’s father, who thinks that I am a bad boy hence this title. It’s a very likeable, loveable, colourful character and not the negative one.”

A still from Bad Boy | Pic: Instagram/namashi_chakraborty

He is making his acting debut with a conventional film like Bad Boy. The star son shares the reason why he chose to act in it. “I was looking for work from 2016-19. I wasn’t getting anything good, and the projects I liked never took off. I was also shown the exit from one of the films. One fine day, I told Sajid bhai (Qureshi), my producer, 'I have to work with you on any script'. One week later, Raj ji came on board, and I did the look test with Amrin. I felt that my childhood dream came true, but there was no strategy ever,” he explains.

Namashi doesn’t feel any pressure despite having such a legendary father. “I feel it all depends upon the public since they make a perception. I was never under that pressure since my father never pressured me. He only advises me to understand the craft and work on it. Comparisons are bound to happen. I myself have compared other star kids with their fathers, so how can I stop anyone from it? I believe, if you are a good actor, no one will ever say anything. I don’t deny nepotism in the industry too,” he states.

Namashi is all praise for his director. “We shot for 75 days in a start to finish schedule, and I just followed Raj ji religiously. I surrendered to him in every single shot. He is literally a one of a kind director. My parents were present on the sets and felt that I was very fortunate to start my career with a director like him. He is a brilliant actor’s director. He would bring to the table beyond anybody’s imagination. When I saw the first cut of the film, I touched his feet and told him that you saved me as an actor,” he gushes.

Namashi has shot a song sequence with his father, Mithun, for Bad Boy. Opening about it, he reveals, “The song is a part of the film. It was the first song of my life. The songs are done by Himesh Reshammiya, which I hope will become chartbusters once they are out. I got to dance with him, so it was an emotional moment. I had the best time while shooting with my father. He came and blessed us all.”

The release of Bad Boy was delayed due to the pandemic. “We were supposed to release it last year but post the second wave; things got haywire. We are now aiming for a summer release in 2022, provided we get a good Friday. My producer is not really keen for an OTT release since he is launching her daughter Amrin also. He wants to see her on the big screen,” Namashi concludes.

