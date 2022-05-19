'I feel very proud when people call me a Marathi actor,' says Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi fame Vaibhav Tatwawaadi

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, who works predominantly in the Marathi film industry, marked his Hindi debut with Hunterrr in 2015. He went on to do films like Bajirao Mastani, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and is now gearing up for his web series Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, he talks about his new show and much more.

When asked how does he feel when people tag him as a Marathi actor, he shares, “I feel very proud if they call me so. I believe that if we stop fighting or comparing among ourselves and call it one Indian film industry, we will shine even more. We all are different actors with different mother tongues. We all should come together and wipe the lines rather than blurring them.”

We then quiz him if he has faced any challenges getting roles in Hindi projects. He reveals, “I am very happy and satisfied in the Marathi film industry. I think if I am doing a Hindi film, it should have the same strength as Marathi films. I am currently doing another Hindi film Baatein Teri Kaafi Hai, as a lead, and Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi is about to release. I am sure people would be sceptical that I might have a dialect. I didn’t think of roadblocks as such since the Hindi film industry welcomed me nicely.”

Vaibhav plays the titular role in the web series. He opens up about whether he has developed faith as an actor amongst the filmmakers. He avers, “Thankfully, we got a platform like OTT, where we have no scare of box office numbers. It is a boon to every creative person. Nirmal… is something that won’t fit into a typical conventional setup. It is the show which you can watch with your entire family.”

He also spills the beans on his role and his experience while shooting for it. “I relate to Nirmal in real life in a few aspects. He is a private person. He is calm and composed. It was a learning experience to work with senior actors like Alka Amin ma’am and Vineet Kumar sir. I believe that after doing a show with them, I have evolved as an actor. This is my takeaway from the show,” Vaibhav signs off.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 07:38 AM IST