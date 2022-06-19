'I feel blessed that my debut film got a theatrical release at least,' says Nikamma actress Shirley Setia

Pic: Instagram/shirleysetia

Shirley Setia has made her big-screen debut with Sabbir Khan’s latest release, Nikamma. The film, which got postponed several times, finally saw the light of the day on June 17. Shirley is on cloud nine and shares, “It was like a dream come true. I am grateful. I have worked really hard on this film. For me, it was a long wait before and after the film, the uncertainty continued. I feel blessed that my debut film got a theatrical release at least.”

When asked about how she imagined her acting debut, Shirley reveals, “I believe I am lucky to be a part of such a good team and a great story. The role I am playing in the film is of a bubbly, chirpy girl who is full of life. I grew up watching Hindi films in New Zealand, and I used to dance since childhood. I always wanted to become an actor, but singing just happened. I feel Nikamma is the right debut for me in every possible way.”

However, she shares that she wasn’t sure about doing the film initially. “I didn’t know whether I would be able to pull off or not. I had done music videos, but this was a full-fledged film, and the experience is entirely different. I gave tons of auditions since the time I moved to India in 2017,” she explains.

When further asked about her strategy after the release of Nikamma, she avers, “Every film has a fate. I hope I keep the same focus ahead that I had while shooting it. Plus, my family and people around me aren’t from the industry, so they keep me grounded. My parents don’t even know how shooting happens.”

On a parting note, Shirley spills the beans on her favourite genres. “I want to do rom-coms. I would love to do action too as I love to experiment,” she signs off.