I Care A Lot review: Well-directed thriller with fabulous performance by Rosamund Pike

Towards the end of the last century, when the readership of Hindi crime novels (also called Pulp Fiction) was at its peak, the writings faced repeated accusations of inspiring the world of crime and the criminals. There were cases of confessions in which the robbers and murderers admitted getting their inspiration from some specific novels of the most popular authors. Similar instances were also reported related to films revolving around crimes planned with some novel ideas.

The latest release on Netflix, I Care A Lot, instantly reminded me about those cases, revolving around a con woman and her innovative scam related to old aged people living alone in their houses. Finding her targets as a legal guardian of the senior citizens suffering from diseases like dementia and more, she takes them into confidence, shifting them into the old age home and then takes charge or robs them of their finances and properties. Written and directed by J. Blakeson, reportedly the director also got inspired from the stories and sufferings of the old age victims and their actual cases.