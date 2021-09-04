'I can’t say that I always get it right': Interior designer Sussanne Khan opens up about work and personal life

Sussanne Khan is on a career high! Not just because she has been the epitome of grace in her much talked about co-parenting skills with actor Hrithik Roshan, but also because she is one of the most sought-after interior designers in B-town with her flagship store, The Charcoal Project.

For someone who has been a formidable presence in the field of interior designing, one wonders how she can get it right every single time. “I can’t say that I always get it right, but I have been blessed to get a lot of beautiful projects with people who appreciate my work. I’ve grown up being surrounded by beautiful things at home and I’ve subconsciously absorbed a lot of that. Design school strengthened my skills and I let my instincts guide me when it comes to choosing my design approach. Of course, I take inputs at every stage from the people who are actually going to live and use that space. Design can be beautiful but it also needs to be functional,” Sussanne reflected.

As a designer what is usually the first thing she looks at when she takes up a new designing assignment? “I make sure I actually listen to what the homeowners are saying. What is the most important feature for them and what they envision their space to be. I start ideating based on their brief,” she said.

Sussanne is also a single mother with two sons. Ask her how she manages to balance work and home simultaneously, and pat comes the reply, “I have clear demarcations of what I consider work and home time and I try to stick to it as much as I can. If I have to work at home I will do so once the boys are in bed or are busy. I’m blessed to have a great support system.”

Sharing her mantra for success, Sussanne adds, “I think you need to stay humble at all times. That is the most important thing in life. Stay focussed and work hard. Everything else will follow.”

Currently, Sussanne is busy with her collaboration with Avas Wellness Living Project, at Awas Village in Alibaug.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 07:00 AM IST