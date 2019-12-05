I am hurt: Neha Kakkar slams comedians for making fun of her height and singing

Indian Idol 11 judge and one of the top female singers in the country right now, Neha Kakkar recently slammed the comedians for making fun of her height as well as singing. Her brother Tony Kakkar also stood by her and scolded the entertainers.

In an unfortunate incident, comedians Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera were seen playing different characters in their shwo, where they addressed the short heighted girl as Neha Kakkar and 'Chotu'.

The character was named 'Neha Shakkar' and was shown clicking seflies constantly. Moreover, the character was speaking in hashtags to which Kiku mocked her and said you sing 'kuch bhi', i.e. just anything.