I am hurt: Neha Kakkar slams comedians for making fun of her height and singing

Indian Idol 11 judge and one of the top female singers in the country right now, Neha Kakkar recently slammed the comedians for making fun of her height as well as singing. Her brother Tony Kakkar also stood by her and scolded the entertainers.
In an unfortunate incident, comedians Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera were seen playing different characters in their shwo, where they addressed the short heighted girl as Neha Kakkar and 'Chotu'.
The character was named 'Neha Shakkar' and was shown clicking seflies constantly. Moreover, the character was speaking in hashtags to which Kiku mocked her and said you sing 'kuch bhi', i.e. just anything.
Offended and hurt watching the video, Neha couldn't take this one sportily and said that it's shame the creators have made such a negative content. She shared a series of stories complaining about the video and expressing her feelings which were full of anger and sadness.
While the video was removed by the production, Neha's brother found out the video and shared on his Instagram, slamming the artists to make fun of his sister. He asked "will you ever stop making fun of what god has made us?" He also wrote about the struggle his family, especially Neha went through, to reach where they are.
Finally, colling down the matter, Neha thanked her fans who were standing by her side and supported her to slam the comedians and shared a note on Instagram. She wrote "I’m so lucky I have You All ❤️ That too in a Biggggggg Number. I would love you, respect you till my last breath My #NeHearts and Thank you for creating that Cutest Hashtag."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)