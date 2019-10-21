Video: Neha Kakkar forcibly kissed by contestant on 'Indian Idol 11'

Singer Neha Kakkar who is one of the judges on the singing reality show Indian Idol 11, was forcibly kissed by one of the contestants during the audition round of the show.

The 31-year-old singer, is a part of the judging panel along with music composers and singers Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani, was shocked when one of the contestants forcibly planted a kiss on her cheeks when she went on stage to greet him.

In a reel shared by Sony TV, the contestant can be seen asking Neha if she recognises him, the latter tries to recall if she has met him before and agrees to accept the gifts he got for her, including a tattoo on his hand of her name. However, when she moved towards him to hug him, the contestant forcibly planted a kiss on her cheek.

Kakkar, who was reasonably upset with the contestant's behavior, moved away from him. The contestant was immediately stopped by the show's host Aditya Narayan for his misbehavior. Watch the video below.