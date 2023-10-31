'I Am Getting A Lot Of Offers': Gadar 2 Actor Gaurav Chopra |

Gaurav Chopra finally gets his due as he plays a lead hero in a film titled Lakeerein, that talks about marital rape. It also explores the legal, societal, and emotional challenges the victims face. Written by Dilip Shukla of Damini fame and directed by debutant filmmaker Durgesh Pathak, the film will release on 3 Nov, 2023. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Gaurav talks about his career, heroism, doing solo films and a lot more.

Excerpts:

What is your take about this subject based on marital issues of women? Is it a pro women or anti women subject?

This is a pro-women subject. But it also gives the perception that it is not easy for you to decide these matrimonial issues taking up only one side. This one sided perspective is breaking away the institution of marriage.The film talk’s primarily marital rape, there is a lawful and a sensitive approach to it. Acknowledge, accept, debate and talk and fight. And start with a conversation about it in the society at large.

Go on…

The film’s objective is to evoke this conversation. I think when people start talking about it, we will have different views, only then we will reach a balanced conclusion. Law and media talks about it only then whether man or woman will find a solution while in a relationship. It is a small film. We just have a five day window as on 12th, Salman Khan starrer film Tiger will be released. So, we don’t have that much time. We need the right and sincere promotions for this film which we are doing.

Who is to be blamed, men or women?

As a man, I feel there is a lot of improvement. I see the opposite is happening. Men are very scared. I have young guys asking me, do I think they should get married? My cousin has faced this problem. I think the problem is we need to stop looking at men or women. Gender neuter sensitivity should prevail. We can’t categorise all men as bad or vice versa.

Do you believe that your career graph has grown after Gadar2?

Yes, Gadar 2 is like an all-time blockbuster. I am getting a lot of offers. I have got 6 solo hero films. I have said yes, to a biopic. I have moved from doing those angry young man roles. The biopic is a story about politics from Haryana, I will play a Jat and will have to put on weight. There are two more thrillers among which one of them is a Hitchcock genre that has a twist every 5 minutes.

Do you agree that it took a longer time than the usual for you to be at a pedestal?

I was playing a hero on TV. In perspective it is different but not in the playing. Heroism is carrying the film on your shoulder. Stardom yes, when I look back, I feel things could have been different. I shot with Leonardo DiCaprio after Titanic. He was such a popular star at that time. Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra hadn’t gone to the West yet. I shot for Blood Diamond for about 17 days. After I came back, I did Naach Balliye. It may be a wrong decision but it’s was an honest decision. I was signed on in the West but I didn't want to go to a fresh place and make a place for myself all over again.