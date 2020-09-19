‘Mere ghar aaya ek nanha kunwar’: TV actor Gaurav Chopra shares first pictures of baby boy Prince

Gaurav’s father breathed his last on August 19, while his mother passed away on August 29.

“It's overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this miraculous blessing, bundled in cuteness and innocence.. all of it within a month...it all starts to make sense .. somewhat.. Exactly a month ago my mother left us and I know that she would have been beyond ecstatic to hold our #princeChopra ..I can feel her blessings and see her smile ..Sending you all love and wishes and asking for blessings for our family and this angel,” he added.

Announcing the birth of his son, Gaurav shared on Instagram, the enlightenment he received on three significant dates, that changed his life forever.

Chopra wrote, “19-08-2020 29-08-2020 14-09-2020 Enlightenment in three dates. . The meaning of life , explained in this short span of time .. a roller coaster ride , a cycle ... never ending...an emotional and physical test ..and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today ...Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door .. everything changed!”