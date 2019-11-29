I am Deepika’s ‘souten’: Arjun Kapoor on Ranveer kissing him and sending long voice messages

Bollywood’s original desi boys Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, became the best buddies of tinsel town with their film Gunday featuring Priyanka Chopra. The two also participated in comedy collective All India Bakchod’s celebrity roast. That’s not all, their social media banter has reached another tangent of hilarious that even surpasses PDA by couples.

Now, with Arjun’s upcoming film Panipat making waves and drawing comparison with his pal Ranveer in Bajirao Mastani, the actor got candid about their rapport outside of work.

Speaking with Mid Day in an interview, Arjun said that he did not approach Ranveer for advice for working on a period film as Ranveer would have a point of view that matched with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s style of filmmaking, not that of Ashutosh Gowariker. He said, “Ashu sir and Sanjay sir make magnum opuses, but they have different temperaments. Here, I respected my director’s temperament. I wanted to remain loyal to my story. Ranveer would have given me his point of view [that would be derived from] Sanjay sir’s understanding. I have tremendous respect for Ranveer’s work. But this film didn’t require me [to seek his advice] because Bajirao and Sadashiv are from different eras.”

“This film starts off at the point where Marathas were ruling India. No one knew that they controlled the Mughals, who paid taxes to them. I loved that I knew so little about this story. I worked with a diction coach, and looked the part. But it was harder to perfect the character’s vulnerabilities. [What was] his personality like? Was he in love with Parvati Bai? I discovered him through this movie,” he added.

Speaking on his friendship with Ranveer, Arjun said, “He still gate crashes my dubbing, sends long voice messages after watching my songs and kisses me on the cheeks. Our connection remains unaffected. I tell Deepika [Padukone, Singh’s wife] that I am her souten. We have been consistently warm.”