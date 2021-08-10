'I am an outsider and I empathize with people struggling in Mumbai': Lopamudra Raut

Beauty queen-turned-actress Lopamudra Raut, known for 'The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati' (2019) and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' (2008), will soon be seen in 'The Socho Project'.

The series, which is being touted as India’s first-ever musical web series, chronicles the journey of seven budding musicians struggling to find a place for themselves in the Indian music industry.

In 'The Socho Project', Lopamudra will essay the role of a teenage guitarist named MJ who steps into showbiz with an aim to break stereotypes.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Lopamudra speaks about her role in the upcoming web series, her love for music and how she was able to resonate with the character.

Lopa says that she was initially approached for a different role, however, the makers changed their mind after their first meeting.

"Initially, when I was approached for 'The Socho Project', the team had set a very glamorous role for me because of my social media and previous work. However, when they met me for the first time in my T-shirt and my denims, with no make-up or no hair done, it was as if MJ’s character was built for me," she says