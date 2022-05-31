'I always wanted to be like Shah Rukh Khan,' shares Jayeshbhai Jordaar actress Shalini Pandey

Pic: Instagram/shalzp

Shalini Pandey recently made her Bollywood acting debut with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Were you sceptical about playing a pregnant woman when Jayeshbhai Jordaar was offered to you?

I was told earlier that it is a role of a pregnant lady, if you are willing to do it, then only read the script further. I read the script since I wanted to work with YRF. We all have grown up watching their films. When I read the script, I loved it. I thought this story needed to be told, and I wanted to be a part of it. To start your career with such a film isn’t easy.

How challenging was it for you to play a pregnant woman physically?

It was a difficult role since I had to be a pregnant woman throughout the film, for which I had a belly which was heavy. My back was in bad pain. I had to even put on weight to play Mudra. Funnily, I don’t have those kinds of qualities since I have never been pregnant or been a mother in real life, but the film taught me beyond my age and understanding.

Were you intimidated by Ranveer Singh on the first day of the shoot?

I was supposed to get intimidated, but somehow I calmed myself, and since it was my Hindi debut which is backed by YRF, I had to perform. My whole idea was to bang the first shot. They shouldn’t have felt that who they have cast. Our chemistry was like Tom and Jerry, and Ranveer has been there for me. I still do call him and take his advice.

Since you belong to Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, how was your Gujarati diction spot on in the film?

My Hindi is really good, and to spoil it was a task. We had a diction coach Jai Bhatt for two months, but we didn’t have to be caricaturish and had to be very subtle. To underplay is very difficult. I made so many mistakes, but Jai was calm and patient.

How was your camaraderie with debutant director Divyang Thakkar?

I spent around three-four months with him prior to the shoot. During our workshops, we both became very close as we both are emotional people. We have a lot in common. I kind of understood what he wanted to say through Mudra, and it was so important for us to be on the same page.

Now since Jayeshbhai Jordaar has released, what scripts are you looking at?

I am a very filmy person since my childhood. I always wanted to be like Shah Rukh Khan. I would love to do a romantic film, but I would like to explore all the genres. I am not someone who gets stuck to one particular genre. I come from a place where I didn’t get this concept.