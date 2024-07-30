'Hurt My Rib, Twisted Ankle': Kashmera Shah Suffers Injury After Falling On Sets Of Laughter Chefs, Shares Photos

Actress Kashmera Shah, who is currently seen on Laughter Chefs with her actor-husband Krushna Abhishek, suffered injuries after falling on the sets of the reality television show in Mumbai. On Tuesday (July 30), Kashmera shared several pictures on her official Instagram account to give a glimpse of her injured ankle.

Along with the pictures, Kashmera also revealed that she hurt her ribs and twisted her ankle.

"Said today that I think there is bad nazar everywhere and pray for my safety. Just had an accident on the sets where u had a major fall. Hurt my rib and twisted my ankle but the show just go on."

Soon after she shared the post, Krushna lauded her for shooting despite injury. He commented, "U didn’t let the shoot stop ❤️ lovely proud of u."

Several celebrities as well as her followers wished for her speedy recovery in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Laughter Chefs has become one of the most loved shows on TV presently. Hosted by Bharti Singh, the show witnesses popular faces like Kashmera, Krushna, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Reem Sameer, Jannat Zubair and others as the contestants, who, in pairs cook to impress celebrity chef Harpal Singh, the judge of the show.

Every week, popular celebrities grace the show as special guests and this week, Shraddha Kapoor will come for the promotions of her film Stree 2. On the other hand, reports also suggest that spiritual guru Anirudh Acharya, who has become an internet sensation because his quirky replies to his followers, will also be seen as a celebrity guest.