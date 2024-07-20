Kashmera Shah Reveals Wanting To SLAP Archana Gautam For Asking THIS From Krushna Abhishek

Kashmera Shah, currently seen in Colors TV's Laughter Chef along with husband Krushna Abhishek was recently seen revealing that she wanted to slap Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam.

Archana, who had made a guest appearance on Laughter Chef was seen helping Krushna and Kashmera. During the show, she jokingly asked Krushna to hug her from behind. This did not go well with Kashmera, who then asked Archana to behave herself or else she would slap her.

In an interview with Filmi Beat, Kashmera, reacting to Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey's slap row stated that Armaan was possesive about his wife Kritika and hence slapped Vishal, however, he could have handled the situation in a better manner. Further Kashmera states that she too is possesive when it comes to her husband and her kids. Then talking about Archana Gautam's appearance on Laughter Chef, Kashmera revealed how she did not like it when Archana tried to get close to Krushna Abhishek. Speaking of the incident that irked her, Kashmera states how, she could not stand Archana jokingly asking Krushna to hug her from behind. Kashmera then reveals warning Archana to behave herself or else she would slap her. Kashmera also states that she will not tolerate if a woman asks her husband to hug her from behind.

Laughter Chef, which is currently reigning the TRP charts, witnesses popular faces like Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Jannat Zubair, Nia Sharma, Reem Sameer and others apart from Krushna and Kashmera. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and celebrity chef Harpal Singh is seen as the judge.