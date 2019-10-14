Hrithik-Tiger's 'War' continues to smash box office records, nears Rs 275 Cr mark

New Delhi: Continuing its winning streak, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action-drama 'War' is soon to touch the Rs 275 mark at the box office.

The flick has become 2019's second-highest grosser as it stood at Rs 271.65 crore at the end of the second week, as per film critic Taran Adarsh.

"#War biz at a glance... Week 1: Rs 238.35 cr [9 days] Weekend 2: Rs 33.30 cr Total: Rs 271.65 cr #India biz. #War is #YashRaj's fourth highest-grossing film, after #TigerZindaHai, #Sultan and #Dhoom3. Nett BOC. #India biz" tweeted Taran.