War takes smile off Joker's face as Hrithik-Tiger starrer crosses Rs 250 Cr mark

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer, action-drama 'War' continued its winning streak in its second week and successfully crossed the Rs 250 mark at the box office. The flick has become 2019's second-highest grosser. Meanwhile Joaquin Phoenix's Joker that has been acclaimed as one of the best celluloid of 2019 worldwide, made only Rs 40 Crore in India.

Both War and Joker opened to audience on national holiday October 2. However the high octane Indian drama smashed eight records including biggest Opening in the history of Hindi cinema, biggest all-time holiday Opening for a Hindi film and biggest opening for a film releasing on Gandhi Jayanti to name a few.

"It is an incredible response to our hard work and I'm truly grateful to the audience for loving our film. When we decided to make 'War', we were clear that we were attempting to do something that has never been done in Indian cinema and we went all out to make it happen. So, it's hugely validating to see the fantastic response of the people enjoying our action entertainer in the theatres. As an actor, you live and thrive for such moments and I'm truly blessed that our film is getting such overwhelming love. I congratulate my partner in crime Tiger, my director Sid, YRF for its belief and the incredible effort to make this film spectacular, Vaani and everyone associated with this film at this incredible moment. The entire team worked really really hard on War and it's amazing to see this kind of euphoria around our movie," Hrithik said.