Hrithik Roshan birthday special: From his epic Bollywood debut to romance with Saba Azad and more, THESE are the top five milestones of his life

Hrithik Roshan | Pic: Viral Bhayani

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 49th birthday today. On this special day, The Free Press Journal showcases five milestones of his life.

An epic acting debut

When Hrithik made his first big screen appearance as an adult in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), the craze he witnessed for it was never seen before it and hasn't been repeated since. In fact, he went on to win a Best Debut as well as Best Actor award for the blockbuster.

Divorce + Co-Parenting

That same year, he broke millions of hearts as he tied the knot to his childhood sweetheart Sussanne Khan on December 20. In 2013, the couple shocked everyone by separating and their divorce was finalised legally in 2014. The two continue to be an exemplary example of excellent co-parenting to their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan to this day.

Iconic dancing skills

Very few B-town stars can dance as effortlessly as Hrithik can. Give him any dance move and he moves flawlessly to the rhythm. Fans across the globe are in awe of his excellent dance moves to this day.

New love

After much speculation about his love life and a very ugly spat with Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan began dating Saba Azad. Rumours about their relationship started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February 2022. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik’s family for a get-together. The two have been inseparable ever since.

Ultimate Fitness Freak

Bollywood actors were not known to be fitness conscious except for one or two major stars in the 1990s. However, Hrithik changed the game by not only always staying fit on-screen but also sharing his workout and love for gyming on social media. Everytime he posts a shirtless selfie on Instagram, fans go wild.