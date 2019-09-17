How to watch 'A Little Late with Lilly Singh' show in India?

Canadian Youtuber Lily Singh is all set to launch her show ‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh’ on September 16. According to the leading entertainment daily,writer-actor Mindy Kaling will be the first guest on Lily’s show and YouTube star Lilly Singh’s new show and The Office co-star Rainn Wilson will join her on this show. The guest list also includes Kenan Thompson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Chelsea Handler for the rest of the week.
The first episode of the show will stream Monday on the show’s YouTube channel three-and-a-half hours before it airs on the small screen so that fans around the world can watch the program. This will be a half-hour programme in which Lily will create and star in prerecorded comedy sketches and segments.
Born to Indian parents in Canada, Lily Singh is known as Superwoman among her fans through her YouTube channel on which she has over 14 million followers.
