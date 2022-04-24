How I met my wife: 'God played Cupid,' says Arjun Bijlani as he recalls falling in love with life partner Neha Swami

For Arjun Bijlani, a much-loved actor, it was love at first sight with Neha Swami. Arjun and Neha had a prolonged period of togetherness before their marriage in 2013. The seven-year itch never happened with them, as nine years after marriage, they continue to be better halves and not bitter halves. The actor opens up to The Free Press Journal about his sweet love story. Excerpts:

When and how did you first meet your better half?

I met her with a group of friends, and she was sitting there. The first that crossed my mind was, ‘Oh gosh; she is so pretty.’

Loading View on Instagram

Who played Cupid?

I guess God played Cupid. I liked her from the word go. It was just the right time, right place.

What was your initial reaction when you saw her? Did bells begin tolling immediately, or did that happen later?

Well, I liked her a lot, and I met her a couple of times to gauge her feelings. She is a great girl, and she made me feel very secure. I started doing the rounds of her maasi’s house. Climbing the house’s gate et al. to meet her, and the rest is history.

What did you like about her when you first met her?

Her nature, her eyes, her hair. She is just 10 on 10, a complete package.

Did you both exchange numbers?

That happened later, not at the very first meeting. I did not want to come across as needy or desperate. But we spoke a bit.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

What was the ice-breaker?

I think we got along from day one. We met with friends, so it wasn’t a date. It was informal. Everyone was talking to everyone, but she and I judged energies quickly.

After you came home, did you feel you couldn’t get your mind off her?

She was most definitely on my mind, and I wanted to meet her as soon as possible.

Did you ever break up?

Never! We did not speak for a few days because we had a fight, but we never broke up.

Who took the initiative to fix the first date?

I fixed the first date.

Where did you go on your first date?

We went to a vegetarian restaurant.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Did you guys go Dutch on your first date?

No, I picked up the tab.

Who said I love you first?

I did.

Who is more possessive between the two?

I am far more possessive between the two of us.

Was there any opposition from your families when you both decided to marry?

Her parents initially, but Neha put her foot down. I am glad they are happy now.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 06:00 AM IST