How I Met My Partner: ‘We Decided To Get Married On The Very First Date,’ Says Actress Alpana Buch

Anupama is one of the top shows on TV today, and Ba (Alpana Buch) plays Anupama’s (Rupa Ganguly’s) mother-in-law, who has a love-hate relationship with the irrepressible Anupama. Off-screen, however, Alpana is easygoing and shares a strong bond with her husband, Mehul, and daughter, Bhavya.

How and when did you meet Mehul?

I met Mehul at a drama workshop in 1989, which he had attended for seven months. I was suddenly called by the director to replace some actor at the last moment, and that’s when I met Mehul for the first time.

What was the initial reaction when you met him?

Initially, it was just like a good friendship and nothing more. It was not love at first sight for sure.

What are the qualities that attracted you to him?

His looks, voice, and acting talent. One more thing that attracted me to him was his simplicity.

Who took the initiative to get to know each other, or was it a friend who played a role in getting you both together?

Well, a friend. I told my best friend Chhaya Vora about my feelings for Mehul, and she conveyed it to him.

What was the ice-breaker?

After Chhaya informed Mehul about my feelings for him, he instantly called me, and that call was the ice-breaker.

Who took the initiative to fix a date?

When he called me, my M.Com final exams were ongoing, so we decided to meet a few days after my exams.

Where did you go for your first date, and did Mehul bring anything for you like flowers?

No, it was not a romantic date at all. It was almost like we met to commit our lives to each other, and Mehul is not typically romantic to bring flowers on a date.

Who said I love you first?

Actually, no one. We both met after being sure about our love for each other. For both of us, saying ‘I love you’ was equal to getting married.

How many years did you go steady?

We decided to get married on the very first date. We were very sure of that. In those days, saying ‘I love you’ was akin to asking for marriage.

Was there any opposition when you both decided to marry?

Mehul informed his elder brother and sister-in-law and went away to the USA for his three-month-long theatre tour. Except for the momentary motherly emotional hurdles from both sides, everything was smooth. Mehul landed back in India to be the son-in-law for my family, and I was declared the to-be daughter-in-law by his family.

Did you have an elaborate marriage?

My father, Chhel Vayeda, was a famous art director. He recreated the Kanva Rishi Ashram, the one in which Shakuntala lived. At the reception, there were huts with small seats, no chairs and tables, and there was a real cow kept to make the ashram look authentic.

Did you enjoy your six-year stay in a joint family?

For me, it was a big pleasure because before marriage, I didn’t live in a joint family.

Who is the more possessive one between the two?

I am more possessive.

Who is more short-tempered between the two?

According to me, Mehul. According to him, me.

Who is the funnier one between the two?

Mehul.

Who is the cleanliness freak between the two?

It’s me... me and me.

How has the relationship changed from the time you both were girlfriend and boyfriend to husband and wife to being parents?

It was gradual. Mehul is a typical passionate artist, and I always wanted him to be successful, so I supported him to the fullest when he needed my support. I strongly feel that God reciprocated by giving support to me and bringing me success too. Mehul has supported me to the best of his capacity. After Bhavya, our daughter, came into our lives, she became the focus. I am happy that the three of us share a deep bond and will share it forever.

What are your common interests?

Theatre is our common interest.

Love for me is...

A commitment, supporting each other, caring for each other, fighting against all odds, and being together forever.