How I Met My Partner: Sudesh Bhosale Says I Am Happy That Hema Is My Life Partner

Sudesh Bhosale and Hema

The name Sudesh Bhosale evokes memories of three songs — all associated with Amitabh Bachchan: Jumma Chumma De De, Sona Sona and Shava Shava.

Sudesh attributes his over-caring nature and tendency to take on other people’s problems to being a Cancerian, but he laughingly adds, “My wife Hema pulls me back and gives me an earful. She tells me, ‘Ho gaya, ab zyaada mat karo. Harishchandra ban-ne ki zaroorat nahi hai.’” (You’ve done your bit, now don’t overdo it. Don’t try to emulate Raja Harishchandra).

After they were married, she casually gave him the much-needed boost. He says, “She told me, ‘I never knew that you were so popular and talented.’” The love story of a self-proclaimed Bhola Bhala.

Q. When did you meet your wife, Hema?

A. Hema is a pianist and a musician. I joined the Melody Makers Orchestra in 1982; she is the younger daughter of the owner, founder-director, and guitarist, Mr Ashok Kumar Saraf.

Q. Is it an arranged marriage?

A. Yes, but we already knew each other. We had met at many concerts. She accompanied Kishore Kumar ji as one of the musicians during our college days. Her father asked me, “Will you marry my daughter?” I had travelled with him for more than 10 years all over the world. Despite being in this glamorous profession, I neither smoked nor drank. I am a good child.

Q. And how did you take it further?

A. I told her dad, “I have to ask my parents.” When I asked my parents, they immediately said yes because they knew the family. It was like ‘chat mangni, pat byah’. I am happy that Hema is my life partner.

Q. What was your initial reaction when you saw Hema?

A. The first thought that came to my mind was that she is my employer’s daughter. I took her around in Mumbai in my Ambassador car; they lived in Pune back then. We got talking, and because it was my first drive out with a girl, all the Mumbai roads seemed similar, and I ended up in a narrow lane. In those days, there was no Google aunty, so I had to take directions from the policemen from Pedder Road to Goregaon.

Q. What was the conversation about?

A. I told her I am a stage artist, I travel a lot for my shows, and often come home late. I said, “You may have to wake up at 2 o’clock and warm up food for me.” And she spontaneously said, “No problem. My father is also in the same profession, so I am familiar with your lifestyle.”

Q. What are the qualities that attracted you to her?

A. She’s beautiful, talented, and intelligent. Whenever I feel low or think I am losing a fight, she always supports me. I am a typical crab, soft inside, and she comes to my rescue.

Q. Did you bring anything for her on your first date?

A. I didn’t bring any flowers or gifts for her. I was a dumbo. But now, I have smartened up.

Q. Who said I love you first?

A. I said it first.

Q. Were there any fights during the engagement phase?

A. None, but whenever I sense something unpleasant coming my way, I say sorry and nip it in the bud. We both say sorry to each other and then say ‘I love you.’

Sudesh Bhosale with family

Q. Who is the more possessive one?

A. She is very possessive and takes care of me because she knows how ‘bhola bhala’ I am.

Q. Who is the cleanliness freak?

A. Both of us are. So, our house is always tip-top.

Q. Who has a better sense of humor?

A. My wife, my son Siddhanth, my daughter Shruti, and I — we are all jokers at home.

Q. Who is the more short-tempered one?

A. She is.

Q. Which songs do you sing specifically for her?

A. I sing two songs for her: ‘Meri Soni, Meri Tamanna, Jhooth Nahin Hai Mera Pyaar’, and ‘Dilbar Mere, Kab Tak Mujhe Aise Hi Tadpaoge’.

Love, for me, is life. And when you are loved and you know you love someone, ‘aapki zindagi poori hoti hai’.