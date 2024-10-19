How I Met My Partner: Kunal Proposed In The Middle Of My Schedule On Our Way Back From The Mountains, Says Mukti Mohan

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur |

Actress-cum-dancer Mukti Mohan, known for Thar (film) and Gyaarah Gyaarah (series), thrives on the adrenaline rush that comes with shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Zara Nach Ke Dikha 2 (in which she emerged as the winner). Her marriage to Kunal Thakur, who was last seen in Animal, is her latest adventure—albeit a pleasant one.

Q. When and how did you meet your husband, Kunal?

A. We met for a film based on Munshi Premchandji’s story Miss Padma.

Q. What was your initial impression when you met him, and what was his impression of you?

A. Kunal was quite the energy ball when I first met him, but during our script reading, I noticed he was extremely honest, calm, and witty. He thought I was a balanced and charming person.

Q. Which traits of his did you find attractive?

A. I found him authentic, witty, and vulnerable. It’s the most endearing and charming quality I’ve ever seen in a man.

Q. Who played Cupid?

A. Work played Cupid. Eventually, that project didn’t take off, but we did! :)

Q. What was the icebreaker?

A. Reading scripts together.

Q. Who took the initiative to fix a date?

A. Kunal did.

Q. Where did you go for your first date, and did he bring anything for you, like flowers or a gift?

A. At IBC, we played Jenga and games. He surprised me with cake and flowers.

Q. Is he a gift person?

A. Very much! He is big on surprises!

Q. Who said “I love you” first?

A. Kunal.

Q. How long were you seeing each other before deciding to get married?

A. Six months.

Q. Who proposed marriage, and how?

A. Kunal proposed in the middle of my schedule on our way back from the mountains.

Q. Was there any opposition when you both decided to marry?

A. None at all. Our families instantly agreed to our union.

Q. If you have a fight, how do you resolve it? Do you believe that one must not sleep over a fight?

A. There is always a healthy conversation whenever we disagree on anything. We always resolve the issue before we sleep.

Q. Who apologizes first?

A. We both jump into finding a solution together, so usually, there’s no need to decide who apologizes first.

Q. Do you rate each other’s performance?

A. There is no fun in rating, but we love giving constructive feedback to each other.

Q. Who is the more possessive one?

A. No one. We are quite secure.

Q. Who is more short-tempered?

A. We are both dramatic. We express what we feel to each other, but we never harbour ill feelings.

Q. Who is the funnier one?

A. I think I’m funnier, but his laugh makes me laugh the hardest.

Q. Who is the cleanliness freak?

A. We both love cleanliness. We are meticulous about how we keep our environment and even our clothes clean.

Q. What are your common interests besides acting?

A. We love honing new skills, enjoying music, movies, accents, and going on adventure trips.

Q. What genre of music do you both enjoy?

A. We have a genre we can listen to on loop—Indo-fusion, a kind of Indie music like Pardes Katenda, Pasoori.

Q. How familiar was he with your work, and vice versa?

A. The day he met me, he told me that he found my work inspiring. I was aware of him through casting agents who spoke highly of him as the new guy involved in a magnum opus project. He had trained in horse riding and Kalaripayattu for it. So, my first impression of him was that he is extremely hardworking and driven.

Q. Besides you, who are his other favorite actors?

A. Yami Gautam and Tabu.

Q. How has your relationship changed from the time you were dating to now being husband and wife?

A. It was the most organic transition. We complete each other’s thoughts and worlds. I feel blessed to have found my yin to my yang.

Love for you is: Freedom