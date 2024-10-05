How I Met My Partner: Arti Singh Sharma Says 'I Met Dipak Through My Aunty'

Arti Singh Sharma and Dipak Chauhan |

An arranged marriage in 2024 is a rare event in the entertainment industry. Actor Arti Singh, who comes from a film family — Govinda is her uncle, and Krushna Abhishek is her brother — recently had a chhat mangni pat byah (a quick engagement and wedding). She has become an unintentional ambassador of tying the knot with an acquaintance and living the dream of “happily ever after.” The way she expounds on love speaks volumes about the beginning of a remarkable romance.

Q. When and how did you meet your husband, Dipak?

A. I met Dipak through Dimple Aunty. She was a family friend of his and also a friend of my Maasi. She knew I was looking for a rishta, as she arranges marriages. We exchanged photos and spoke after that.

Q. What was your first impression of Dipak?

A. He was very honest. He was eager to get married — it wasn’t like we would be friends first and then decide whether to take the next step. He said, “Let’s meet with the intention of getting married, and we’ll see how it goes.” He was very sweet, respectful, and well-mannered (tameezdar).

Q. And what was his first impression of you?

A. He thought I was honest and straightforward, which he liked.

Q. Which qualities attracted you to him?

A. He gives 100 percent to all his relationships. He doesn’t like gossiping or speaking ill of anyone, which I really admire.

Q. Who played a role in bringing you both together?

A. It was entirely our decision.

Q. What was the icebreaker?

A. He had a preconceived notion that, since I was from the entertainment industry, I might have an attitude. But he quickly realised I was very easygoing.

Q. Who took the initiative to set up a date?

A. I did, because I was busy shooting and couldn’t commit to a date otherwise.

Q. Where did you go for your first date?

A. We went to Yauatcha on his birthday. I didn’t give him a gift, but he surprised me with a beautiful Michael Kors purse.

Q. Is he someone who enjoys giving and receiving gifts?

A. Yes, he loves both giving and receiving gifts.

Q. Who said “I love you” first?

A. He fell in love with me first, so he was the one to say “I love you.”

Q. How many days were you seeing each other before you decided to marry?

A. We met in August, and within three months, we had our roka (formal engagement).

Q. Who proposed marriage?

A. There was no formal proposal. It wasn’t a love marriage; our elders arranged it.

Q. Was there any opposition when you decided to marry?

A. No, there was no opposition. Everyone was very happy.

Q. Do you believe in resolving conflicts before going to bed?

A. Yes, we definitely don’t go to bed angry. Even if it means staying up all night, we talk things through. Thankfully, we don’t fight often. When we do, he usually apologizes first.

Q. Who is more possessive?

A. He’s the more possessive one.

Q. Who has a shorter temper?

A. I do.

Q. Who is funnier?

A. I am.

Q. Who is the cleanliness freak?

A. We both like cleanliness.

Q. What are your common interests?

A. We love being at home, eating homemade food, and spending time together.

Q. How has the relationship evolved from being engaged to now being husband and wife?

A. With love, we’ve become very good friends. If I’m alone at home, he comes to keep me company, and if he’s alone, I don’t feel like going out without him.

Q. Have there been any lifestyle changes after marriage?

A. No, nothing major has changed. Everything is the same for me, and if anything has changed, it’s been for the better.

Love, for me, is: Everything. It is loyalty, being there for one another, caring about the simple things. Love is very simple, and we shouldn’t complicate it. For me, love is simplicity and sharing your feelings without hesitation.