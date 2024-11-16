How I Met My Partner: Aditya Seal Reveals Wife Anushka Ranjan’s Magnetic Personality: 'Her Unique Charm Instantly Attracts Everyone'

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan |

How did Aditya Seal seal his love story with Anushka Ranjan? It began as Khel Khel Mein but matured with time and culminated in marriage. You don’t have to read between the lines to realize that Aditya is a sensitive and giving man. Aditya shares his love story from the time he met Anushka to the time he married her.

Q. When and how did you meet Anushka?

A. I met Anushka on June 26, 2017, at the event of her NGO, Beti.

Q. What was your reaction when you met her for the first time?

A. I went before time for the event because I hadn’t done the costume trials. When I met her, I was super nervous because she had a bunch of people around her, and she looked like a proper boss lady.

Q. What are the qualities that attracted you to her?

A. Her personality is magnetic. There’s a unique charm about her that attracts you instantly.

Q. What did she find attractive about you?

A. I think my simplicity attracted her. She thought I would be a typical actor boy, but I surprised her.

Q. Who took the initiative to get to know the other person?

A. Anushka took the initiative. I didn’t have the confidence that she would invite me to restaurant openings and other parties. When she did invite me, I obviously said yes.

Q. Did anyone play an important role in getting you both together?

A. Our common friend, the photographer Rahul Jhangiani, was the reason we met because he invited me to the event. But he didn’t do much after that (laughs).

Q. Who took the initiative to fix a date?

A. She invited me to a restaurant opening, but it wasn’t a date. There were a few people around.

Q. Where did you guys go for your first date?

A. Funnily enough, we both don’t remember (laughs).

Q. Did you take any flowers for her on the first date?

A. I hid a rose in the flap above the side next to the driver’s seat of the car. I told her there’s something on her face. When she pulled the flap down, a rose fell on her lap.

Q. Are you a gift person?

A. I give few gifts, but when I do, I ensure it’s a good gift. Anushka is amazing with gifts; she personalizes everything.

Q. Who said “I love you” first?

A. I did.

Q. For how many days were you guys dating before you decided to marry?

A. I had decided after three months of dating that I wanted to marry her because I knew that she was the one for me, but I waited until she was sure.

Q. Who proposed marriage and how?

A. I proposed to her on her birthday. I had made a video of all her loved ones saying lovely things about her; last was me. I appeared at the end of the video and professed, “I have a lot to say but I don’t have the words. Will you please turn around?” When she turned around, she was completely surprised to see me holding a ring in my hand.

Q. Did you fight during your courtship days?

A. Yes, we did have a few arguments earlier in our relationship, but that was because we both come from different worlds. So I took time to understand her. I learned that if I had hurt her, rather than justify my action, it made sense to see things from her perspective. Consequently, I would address the issue in a different manner.

Q. Do you believe that one must not sleep over a fight?

A. I don’t really like sleeping over a fight, but at times, maybe giving space is better for understanding each other.

Q. Who would say sorry after a fight? And did that change after marriage?

A. It is usually me who apologizes after a fight because it’s usually me who is wrong. And that hasn’t changed after marriage. But now understanding has replaced fights.

Q. Was there any opposition when you decided to marry?

A. Not really… but yes, asking her dad for permission was scary.

Q. Who is more possessive?

A. Neither. It’s taken effort for both of us to build this trust in each other.

Q. Who is the cleanliness freak?

A. Anushka.

Q. Who has a better sense of humour?

A. Anushka.

Q. Who is short-tempered?

A. Neither.

Q. How has your relationship changed from the time you were boyfriend-girlfriend to being husband-wife?

A. Apart from added responsibilities, I don’t think the relationship has changed much. We still feel we are dating. That keeps the freshness intact.

Love for me is…

When someone loves you for just being you.